Life after Liverpool ‘not easy at all’ for Mane as Senegalese superstar tries to adapt at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane admits that adjusting to life at Bayern Munich after enjoying such a successful time at Liverpool is “not easy at all”.

Won six major honours at Anfield

Left for new challenge in Germany

Still searching for a spark

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international forward brought the curtain down on a six-year stint at Anfield during the summer transfer window, with a €41 million (£37m/$40m) move seeing a Champions League and Premier League title winner swap life in England for that in Germany. The 30-year-old has not been at his best for the Bundesliga champions, despite netting six goals through 12 appearances, and admits that such a dramatic career change has taken some getting used to.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mane has told UEFA’s official website of the opening to his spell at the Allianz Arena: “It is going well. Switching from one club to another is not easy. I spent eight very nice years in England, six years at Liverpool [after] two at Southampton, and now I am in a new country. It is not easy because everything changes so suddenly: people, training, everything.

“Everything is changing so it is not easy at all. I need to adapt. I knew that and it came as no surprise. It is happening just the way I imagined it. People here are welcoming, and they're real players. People around the club are amazing so I am very happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane hit 120 goals for Liverpool in 269 appearances and collected six major honours during his time on Merseyside. The Reds seem to be struggling to life without the forward, as they have endured an underwhelming start to the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? He has been charged with the task of helping Bayern counter the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, with Julian Nagelsmann’s squad now lacking an out-and-out No.9.