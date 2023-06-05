‘An impossible job’ - Leeds slammed by Sam Allardyce’s assistant Karl Robinson as his team were ‘plotting a miracle’ to avoid relegation

Sam Allardyce's assistant Karl Robinson claimed that they took on an impossible job of trying to keep Leeds United in the Premier League.

Impossible job to keep Leeds in Premier League

Karl Robinson and Sam Allardyce hoped for a miracle

Leeds finished 19th in the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Allardyce along with Robinson took charge of Leeds United on May 3 at a time when the club were 17th on the league table and trying to avoid relegation. The Whites thereafter managed to pick up just one point from four games playing under Allardyce and eventually went down, finishing 19th.

Robinson has now claimed that despite knowing that it was almost 'an impossible job' to keep Leeds United in the top division, they took on the challenge of creating a miracle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to talkSPORT, Robinson said, "It was almost an impossible job, but we all have that ego going in and plotting a miracle. That’s not naivety or stupidity, we thought we could do it even though we knew it’d be so difficult."

When asked how he decided to join Allardyce at Elland Road, Robinson added, "I was playing golf and I got a phone call from the gaffer [Allardyce] to say what are you doing? I said I was playing golf. He said can you get yourself up to Leeds tonight. He said he was going in for the last four games of the season. I actually think I said ‘are you mad?’ He said get yourself up here tonight and we’ll have a conversation. I got in my car and drove to Yorkshire."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 68-year-old manager parted ways with the club after the 2022/23 season ended with Leeds United relegated to the Championship. They lost their final game of the season 4-1 against Tottenham Hotspur.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS UNITED? The Whites are currently in search of a new manager who would guide the club out of the Championship and back into the English top flight next season.