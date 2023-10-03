Someone is leaking Man Utd injury news! Club hit out at social media accounts who are giving opponents 'an advantage'

Manchester United are urging fans to help them clamp down on social media accounts that leak team news

Man Utd clamp down on social media accounts

Club concerned about team news leaks

Red Devils urge fans to 'hound out' account

WHAT HAPPENED? The club are monitoring an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, which is leaking injury updates about Erik ten Hag's side. According to The Daily Mail, the account has raised suspicion at United and are investigating the source of the leaks and trying to root out potential moles. The account recently gave injury updates on Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are concerned that the leaks are giving an advantage to the Red Devils' opponents and helping them prepare for matches. An insider told The Daily Mail: "Preparation for games these days is so thorough that leaked information about team line-ups and injuries can give the opposition an advantage to exploit. United fans should be hounding out these accounts that routinely leak this kind of information, and questioning what is their motivation for doing it."

The clampdown comes amid United's worst start to a league season since 1989-90, with Ten Hag's side languishing in 10th position in the Premier League after four defeats in their opening seven games.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

GETTY

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils host Galatasaray on Tuesday urgently looking to kickstart their UEFA Champions League campaign.