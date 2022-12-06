Lazio update on future plans for Milinkovic-Savic amid transfer links to Man Utd, Arsenal & Juventus

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has delivered an update on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s future amid links to Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leading clubs from across Europe have had the Serbia international on their radar for some time, with the 27-year-old continuing to catch the eye in Italy and on a World Cup stage. Milinkovic-Savic is only tied to a contract at Lazio through to 2024, which is offering hope to his many suitors, but talks regarding fresh terms are planned in Rome as Serie A heavyweights seek to avoid being forced into parting with a prized asset.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lotito has told reporters on Milinkovic-Savic when receiving the Colalucci award: “Contracts are done when they expire. From a technical point of view we have an interest in renewing him because he is a great player and a great man, I hope that the player will do the same. Appointment on the agenda? What are we doing in the transfer market? In life everything that begins has an end, starting with life itself. Milinkovic-Savic is a player Lazio are banking on, he is an added value.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Serbian star first caught the eye of a global audience when netting 14 goals for Lazio in the 2017-18 season and, while he endured a slight dip on the back of that impressive return, has registered five goals and seven assists in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United have been linked with Milinkovic-Savic across several years, but Arsenal are also in the market for long-term additions to their engine room and Juventus are eager to acquire proven performers that will allow them to become serious contenders for major honours again.