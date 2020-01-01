‘Lautaro should stick with Inter and Eriksen will come good’ – Borja Valero wants key men to star at San Siro

The Nerazzurri veteran hopes interest in the Argentine forward can be shunned, while the Danish play maker is being tipped to shine in Italy

Lautaro Martinez has been advised that it would be “better” for him to remain at , amid ongoing talk of interest from , while Borja Valero has also backed Christian Eriksen to come good.

The giants boast plenty of match-winning talent within their ranks. international Lautaro is among those to be attracting plenty of admiring glances on the back of his efforts for the Nerazzurri.

A big-money move to Camp Nou is being mooted, with the 22-year-old considered by many to be ready for a switch that would see him link up with fellow countryman Lionel Messi in Catalunya. Valero, though, feels the youngster’s development would be better served by an extended stay in his current surroundings.

The veteran midfielder told Gazzetta dello Sport: “We have a very important project here, which is for all to see. For it to take off, it’s better if he stays.”

Lautaro is just one piece of the puzzle at Inter, with Antonio Conte having worked hard on assembling a star-studded squad.

Danish playmaker Eriksen is among those to have been added to the pot, after being snapped up from as his contract in ran down, but the 28-year-old is still searching for a spark in Italy.

Valero believes one will be found, adding: “Eriksen arrived midseason. He played for Tottenham the week before, and a week later he changed league, country, language, training: it’s not easy. The stop came just as he was hitting form. He has everything to succeed at Inter, he only needs time.”

Eriksen will be looking to thrive when competitive football resumes alongside the likes of Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian midfielder has become a key man for Inter, with Valero quick to talk up his importance to the cause.

He said of the talented 27-year-old: “In the three years I’ve been playing for Inter, he has grown a huge amount. Over time he realised how strong he was and took possession of a new role, as a ‘regista’. He can grow further.”

Brozovic and co appeared set to fire Inter into title contention at one stage in 2019-20, but football hit a coronavirus-enforced lockdown with Conte’s side sat third in Serie A – nine points adrift of leaders with 13 games left to take in.