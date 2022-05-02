Laporte: Of course Man City are watching Liverpool games and results in Premier League title race

Aymeric Laporte admits Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Liverpool’s results in the Premier League title race, but the defender says the reigning champions will not allow themselves to become distracted.

Another epic tussle for domestic supremacy is unfolding in the 2021-22 campaign, with two heavyweights of world football slugging it out for the right to be crowned kings of England.

There is little to choose between them at present, with Man City delivering the perfect response to Liverpool’s 1-0 victory at Newcastle when they went to Leeds and claimed a convincing 4-0 win.

Are Man City watching Liverpool’s games?

Laporte has revealed Man City did go out of their way to watch Liverpool’s match at St James’ Park, but told the club’s official website: “It was very important to win (against Leeds) and we did it. We need to continue the same way.

“We knew Liverpool had won earlier and they keep getting good results, so we had to do it as well.

“I think we have been at a great level all season and today we managed to respond to the pressure with another solid performance.

“Of course, we watch Liverpool games and results, but we only focus on ourselves and to make sure we do our job.”

Manchester City go back above Liverpool after beating Leeds 4-0 🔝 pic.twitter.com/F2DPxgzUDY — GOAL (@goal) April 30, 2022

How many games do Man City and Liverpool have left?

Both the Citizens and Reds have just five more Premier League fixtures this season.

Just one point separates them, with City returning to the summit after their comfortable success at Elland Road.

