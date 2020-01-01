Lampard confirms medical for £22m man Mendy as Chelsea close in on new keeper

The Blues have a deal in place that will see another shot-stopping option join the ranks at Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at , with the Blues closing in on the £22 million ($29m) capture of a new goalkeeper.

A move for the highly-rated custodian has been mooted for some time, with Goal confirming over the weekend that a deal had been struck.

Article continues below

Those at Stamford Bridge are now in the process of finalising an agreement that will see them add another shot-stopping option to their ranks.

More teams

Lampard told reporters when asked for an update on Mendy: “He is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being okay, then he will be a Chelsea player.”

More to follow…