Lampard confirms medical for £22m man Mendy as Chelsea close in on new keeper
Getty/Goal
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at Chelsea, with the Blues closing in on the £22 million ($29m) capture of a new goalkeeper.
A move for the highly-rated Rennes custodian has been mooted for some time, with Goal confirming over the weekend that a deal had been struck.
Those at Stamford Bridge are now in the process of finalising an agreement that will see them add another shot-stopping option to their ranks.
Lampard told reporters when asked for an update on Mendy: “He is having a medical as we speak. Subject to that being okay, then he will be a Chelsea player.”
More to follow…