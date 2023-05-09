LA Galaxy urged to target Christian Pulisic in David Beckham-like transfer as Alexi Lalas compares Chelsea outcast to USMNT legend Landon Donovan

The LA Galaxy have been urged to launch a raid on Chelsea for Christian Pulisic, with USMNT icon Alexi Lalas talking up a David Beckham-like transfer.

American has endured tough season

One year left to run on his contract

Summer move being speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and England legend Beckham completed a stunning move to the United States in 2007, with his presence in California helping to raise the profile of MLS while making the Galaxy serious challengers for major honours. They also had United States legend Landon Donovan on their books at that time, and have since acquired the likes of Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Lalas of the opinion that Pulisic would be another marquee addition that fits the mould at Dignity Health Sports Park following a testing time in England at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ex-USMNT star Lalas has said in a message on social media when asked about Pulisic’s future: "Think @cpulisic_10 will have plenty of great options in Europe. But if @LAGalaxy wanted to act like SuperClub again, they'd make a run at him and use him like Beckham to signal their intentions. Yes, he'd get lots of @MLS crap. But I think CP's got a lot of @landondonovan in him."

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic has started just eight Premier League games for Chelsea this season, while registering only one goal through 27 appearances in all competitions, and the 24-year-old forward could be on the move this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract in west London.