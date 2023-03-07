Has Kylian Mbappe burned transfer bridges with Real Madrid? Jese claims Florentino Perez may ‘refuse’ future deal

Kylian Mbappe may have missed out on the chance to join Real Madrid, with Jese claiming that Florentino Perez could “refuse” future transfer talks.

WHAT HAPPENED? At the start of 2022, the Paris Saint-Germain forward appeared destined to head for Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent once his contract at Parc des Princes expired. The World Cup winner was, however, to leave Real frustrated when penning fresh terms in the French capital and, despite talk of interest from Spain being retained, Jese Rodriguez knows enough about Blancos president Perez to suggest that bridges may have been burned between superstar player and superpower club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Experienced frontman Jese, who has spent time with Real and PSG, has told Cadena Ser when asked about Mbappe’s future: “I don’t know. Knowing Florentino Perez, maybe Real Madrid will refuse to sign him, he surely didn’t like what happened. I don’t know. If I were to look at Mbappe as a president or as a club owner, it would depend on the players I had and also the market. If I just look at the talent, I would try to sign him, no question.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has stated on a regular basis in the past that the opportunity to represent Real would be a dream for him, but he is now tied to a deal in Paris that is due to run until the summer of 2024 – with there a 12-month extension beyond that point which could yet be triggered.

WHAT NEXT? If the France international proves to be out of reach, then Real – who have been famed for their Galacticos recruitment policy across two presidential spells for Perez – will turn their attention elsewhere, with there still plenty of speculation to suggest that current Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains of interest to the Liga giants.