Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi to World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Gill Clark
|
Kylian Mbappe World Cup 2022Getty
Argentina vs FranceArgentinaFranceWorld CupK. MbappéL. Messi

France striker Kylian Mbappe has beaten Lionel Messi to the Golden Boot after finishing the tournament on eight goals.

  • Mbappe scores final hat-trick
  • Finishes on eight goals
  • Beats Messi to Golden Boot

WHAT HAPPENED? The race for the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022 took plenty of twists and turns in a thrilling final on Sunday and ended with Mbappe finishing top of the pile. The France striker struck a hat-trick against Argentina to take his tally for the tournament to eight. Mbappe pips Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Messi to the prize. The Argentina captain scored twice in the final to finish on seven goals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Golden Boot will be only a consolation to Mbappe as France were beaten on penalties by Argentina. An exciting game finished 3-3 after extra time with the Albiceleste winning the shootout 4-2.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe is only the second player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst, with England against Germany in 1966.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

messi mbappe(C)Getty ImagesMbappe World Cup finalGettyKylian Mbappe France 2022 World Cup finalGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker will return to club side PSG after the World Cup where he will be reunited with Messi.

Editors' Picks