Kyle Walker forced to clarify Man City tattoo jibe following 'misleading' radio comments on guilty verdict

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Kyle Walker has been forced to publicly address his comments following controversial jibe regarding his Manchester City tattoos. The veteran full-back, who is currently playing in the Championship, felt the need to clarify his stance after his initial reaction to the Premier League's recent ruling caused a stir among supporters.

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Walker walks back tattoo removal talk

The 36-year-old recently sparked controversy during a radio interview when asked about the independent commission's decision to find Manchester City guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. The ruling, which spans a nine-season period, has cast a shadow over the club's historic achievements, prompting questions about the validity of their success. City are currently appealing against the judgement.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium between 2017 and 2025, Walker amassed 15 major honours, including six league crowns. To commemorate this golden era, the veteran defender had extensive body art commissioned, notably a piece reading "4 in a row" to celebrate City's unprecedented domestic streak from the 2020-21 to 2023-24 campaigns.

Interview sparks Instagram clarification





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The controversy stemmed from Walker’s initial radio appearance earlier in the week. When asked on talkSPORT if he would remove his tattoos should City face severe punishment and be stripped of their medals, the Burnley defender offered a candid response. "Well, I'm probably going to have to do that bit," Walker admitted. "I'll try and keep it on, but hopefully we don't get things taken away."

Despite acknowledging the severity of the situation, Walker maintained his loyalty to his former dressing room. "It doesn't look great. Let's not hide from the fact that they've been found guilty, but they're going through an appeal," he stated. "As a player all I can say is that all we did is go out and play our best football as a team and that I'll defend the players for the rest of my life."

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Those remarks quickly generated widespread attention, forcing the Championship full-back to issue a firm denial on social media. Taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday to address the fallout, Walker wrote: "Just to clear up the misleading headlines today. I've never had any intention of removing my Manchester City tattoos."

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Defending a golden Etihad legacy

Walker is clearly determined to protect the memories of a trophy-laden eight-year stint in Manchester. The former England international views his time under Pep Guardiola as a defining period and wants to ensure his legacy remains intact despite the ongoing legal battles surrounding his former employers.

Emphasising his deep connection to the Etihad outfit in his written statement, Walker added: "My time at City was a huge part of my career and journey as a player, and something I'll always be incredibly proud of. I shared some unbelievable moments with some great teammates, people at the club and of course the City fans, who supported us throughout."

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He concluded his message by reaffirming his commitment to his permanent tributes, stating: "Those memories will always stay with me. As will the tattoos."

Burnley focus amid City's legal battle





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With his stance on the controversial body art now clarified, Walker will turn his attention back to his current club commitments in the Championship. The veteran defender is tasked with helping Burnley navigate the rigours of the second tier while putting the distraction of his former side's off-pitch drama firmly behind him.

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Meanwhile, Manchester City's hierarchy must await the outcome of their formal appeal against the financial breaches. The final verdict will ultimately determine whether the historic medals and achievements that inspired Walker's tattoos will remain in the record books.