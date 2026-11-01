'We had enough chances!' – Konrad Laimer frustrated after Bayern batter Dortmund but draw 2-2

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer expressed deep frustration after the champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund despite racking up 23 shots and an expected goals (xG) figure of 4.18. Harry Kane missed a second-half penalty as Bayern hit the woodwork three times.

Advertisement

Dominant Bayern held despite overwhelming attacking figures

Bayern Munich dominated Borussia Dortmund across 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw. Konrad Laimer opened the scoring before Dayot Upamecano restored Bayern's lead following Serhou Guirassy's equalizer.

The Bavarians registered 23 shots, 18 of which came from inside the penalty area, generating a massive expected goals (xG) figure of 4.18.

In contrast, Dortmund converted two of their limited opportunities from an xG of just 0.63.

Laimer rues unrewarded second-half display

Laimer, who produced an outstanding box-to-box display, insisted Bayern played well enough to secure a comfortable victory. "We had enough chances to score more goals. I don’t think Dortmund really had more chances in the second half than the two goals they scored," Laimer stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I thought our second half was actually better than the first. We played better, moved the ball better and created a lot of chances. We just didn’t put them away today."

Related Topics

"In the end, we conceded a goal in the 90th minute that we shouldn’t concede. You then end up with a 2-2 draw, which will definitely feel better for Dortmund than us," the Austrian added.

Woodwork and penalty miss prove costly

Bayern's inability to kill off the match was compounded by bad fortune, with the champions hitting the frame of the goal three times. Michael Olise hit the post early on, while Harry Kane struck the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

Substitute Lennart Karl also rattled the woodwork in stoppage time before Fabio Silva's late equalizer.

Laimer emphasized squad depth, noting: "We’re entering a phase right now where every single player is important. We’re sticking together."

Advertisement

Champions look to bounce back in Madrid

The draw keeps Bayern top of the Bundesliga on 18 points, leading Dortmund on goal difference.

The squad will travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Bayern seek to translate their creative dominance into three points in Europe.