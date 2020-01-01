‘Koeman a good fit to get Barcelona back on track’ – Rivaldo supports appointment of Dutch icon

The Blaugrana legend believes a Dutchman with strong ties to Camp Nou is the ideal successor to the ousted Quique Setien

Ronald Koeman is a “good fit” for , says Rivaldo, with a Dutchman who boasts strong ties to the Blaugrana considered the best option to fill a void created by Quique Setien’s dismissal.

Another change is being made in the dugout at Camp Nou, a matter of months after Ernesto Valverde was relieved of his duties.

Setien flopped badly in the most prominent of posts, with and setbacks leaving his head on the chopping block.

More teams

Koeman is now being lined up for an emotional return to Catalunya, having previously starred for Barca as a player, and Rivaldo believes the 57-year-old can bring the good times back for an out-of-sorts outfit.

“Barcelona look set to appoint Ronald Koeman as their new manager after Quique Setien's exit,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

“I worked with Koeman, when I was playing for Barca and he was Louis van Gaal's assistant coach, so I know the new boss very well.

“Besides being a successful player for Barcelona and a good person, Koeman learned a lot from the managers he worked with as an assistant.

“He's done solid work at some clubs, and more recently now as manager of the national team, so I think he is a good fit for Barcelona.

“Of course, there will be a huge responsibility on his shoulders and he'll need some time to introduce his methods.

“Koeman has work to do to get the squad back on their feet after their embarrassing 8-2 defeat to in the Champions League.

“I hope he can achieve that goal as quickly as possible but he needs his time to bed in his methods.

“There will be many changes at Barca this summer, with players coming and going. I'd back Koeman to make good decisions and make Barcelona stronger in the near future.”

Much of the speculation at Camp Nou is currently focusing on Lionel Messi and the future of a six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Barca are hoping to see him stay on, but a number of other departures are expected.

Rivaldo admits Koeman will have a big job to oversee if he is handed the reins, with comings and goings required on and off the field in order for the Blaugrana to rekindle their spark.

The legendary Brazilian added: “Gerard Pique has said he's ready to leave Barca if necessary at the end of that embarrassing defeat [to Bayern].

Article continues below

“I believe that any player would have said the same in Pique's situation as it was a very disappointing moment to lose 8-2 wearing a Barcelona shirt. It's a huge club with a huge reputation.

“It's up to Koeman, though, to evaluate which players should go and which should stay at the club. That will require a bit of time and someone who wasn't involved this season to make the right calls.

“I believe Koeman could be the right person to handle the situation, talking to the players and understanding which of them are committed to helping the club and which are already thinking about a new challenge.”