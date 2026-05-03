Kluivert tells Koora: "This is what Hamza Abdelkarim needs."

Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert insists Barcelona has no crisis in the centre-forward role, pointing out that young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, currently with Barcelona B, simply needs time to settle in.

Kluivert told Koora: "I don't think Barcelona have a crisis in the centre-forward position, with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the squad."

Regarding reports linking the Polish striker with a move away from Barça at the end of his contract this summer, Kluivert commented, "No one knows what will happen, but if he leaves, the team will certainly need a new striker."

Read also:

In his interview with Koora, Kluivert also predicts the winner of El Clásico and the Champions League.

Kluivert told Koora that the Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals and that this side is closest to lifting the trophy.

Kluivert also gives his take on the Saudi League to Koora.

Asked whether he expects his son, Shane Kluivert, and Barcelona B striker Hamza Abdulkarim to get a chance with the first team, he said: "My son sometimes plays as a centre-forward, but he's more of a winger than a pure striker, while Hamza is a pure striker who still needs time to settle in."

The former Dutch striker added, "Pre-season will be key for both of them to get a chance with the first team, and nobody knows who might make the squad next season."

Abdelkarim recently led Barcelona's youth side to the league title, scoring a hat-trick in a 9-0 win over Monte Carlo on Sunday.

Stay tuned for the full interview with Kluivert on Koora.