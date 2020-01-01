Klopp gives Thiago injury update & comments on Dier handball controversy

Liverpool's summer signing from Bayern Munich was unavailable for his side's Premier League game with Arsenal on Monday after missing training

are set to be without summer signing Thiago for their next two games, Jurgen Klopp has said – but he should be back in time for the Merseyside derby.

The midfielder wasn’t involved in the Reds’ Premier League clash with on Monday evening, having missed training over the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alisson had also been out of action but returned for Monday’s game.

Klopp says he expects Thiago to return after the upcoming international break, meaning he could miss his side’s game with Arsenal and their league trip to .

The first international break of the 2020-21 season follows after that, with a Merseyside derby at the first game back on October 17.

“After the international break he will be fine, for sure,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “That is the situation at the moment. He is not fit enough to be involved tonight [against Arsenal] but that’s it.”

After a lengthy summer transfer saga ahead of his eventual move from , Liverpool fans were no doubt delighted with Thiago after his debut against .

Their new star broke a Premier League record within 45 minutes of his introduction, and will be hoping to nail down a starting spot.

Away from Liverpool, Klopp was also asked about the recent controversy surrounding handballs and VAR in the Premier League.

A last-gasp penalty awarded against Tottenham’s Eric Dier over the weekend prompted yet more discussion, but Klopp says there is nothing coaches can do other than stick to the rules.

“Do you think Eric Dier could have done anything different if Jose Mourinho had told him before the game, ‘When Carroll is in your back, make sure that your arm is nowhere near the ball’? Stuff like that doesn’t work. We just have to deal with the situation.

“It was, for sure, absolutely unlucky for Eric. I know that, everyone knows that, he can’t do anything different!

“In the end it is always like this. We have to deal with the rules, the refs have to deal with the rules. As long as the rules are like they are, we all have to deal with it.

“Is it the right thing? I don’t think so. It is right to accept the rules but is the rule the right thing? I am not 100 per cent convinced about that.”