‘Klopp should stop moaning and get on with it’ – Liverpool players aren’t whinging about schedule, says Murphy

The former Reds midfielder believes the German manager has allowed injury frustration to get the better of him

Jurgen Klopp needs to stop “moaning” about ’s schedule says Danny Murphy, saying no-one on the Reds’ playing staff will be whinging about the hectic fixture list.

Frustration has started to boil over at Anfield on the back of a recent run of untimely injuries.

The reigning Premier League champions are not the only side to have seen key men ruled out, but they have been hit harder than most.

With games needing to be squeezed in after coronavirus-enforced calendar issues, Murphy wants to see those at Anfield save the energy they are wasting on complaining for competitive action.

The former Reds midfielder told talkSPORT when asked whether Klopp should be venting his anger or knuckling down: “The latter, for me. I very rarely hear players moaning about it, it’s the coaches.

“Of course you’re going to get frustrated when there’s a few injuries, especially muscle injuries, but it’s part and parcel and it has been for years.

“This ongoing argument about too many games – look, we’re in a bizarre time, the season finished late, the new one started early, we’ve got the Euros coming up - the games have got to be played, it’s as simple as that.

“He might, as he has done before, just have to sacrifice the lesser competitions and just stay focused on the Prem and the , and not worry about the others.”

Murphy added when quizzed on Liverpool’s strength in depth: “I mean, time will tell, they can’t be having any more injuries because they are pushing it, but Jordan [Henderson] is back training, Thiago is back and might play and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is not that far away, so they are getting players back.

“I think [Diogo] Jota coming in has helped massively, and I’ve spoken to a couple of people who have all said [Xherdan] Shaqiri looks really sharp, he got a little knock on international duty but I’m expecting him to have more of an impact this season.

“So I think they can [rotate when required], yeah. They’ve just got to be careful what games they mix and match and rotate.

“I think in the Champions League group stages you can get away with the odd game and mix your team up, like against this week, but I don’t see a problem for them in the Premier League as they try and recapture the title.”