'What a night - still recovering!' - Kim Kardashian parties with Kylian Mbappe as her Instagram blows up with comments from eagle-eyed football fans

Kim Kardashian claims to be “still recovering” from Michael Rubin’s lavish Hamptons party that saw her rub shoulders with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

PSG superstar in the United States

Attended lavish 4th July party

Being linked with Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward was among the A-list guests at a spectacular Fourth of July gathering hosted in Long Island, New York by billionaire Fanatics founder Rubin. Kardashian was also there – alongside the likes of Tom Brady, James Harden, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Jay Z and Beyonce – and she bumped into World Cup winner Mbappe at one stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guests were dressed in all white for the stunning party, with Mbappe sticking to that theme as he enjoys a break from the speculation regarding his future at Parc des Princes. The 24-year-old will not be signing a new contract at PSG and is once again being linked with a move to Real Madrid – who famously wear all white – amid talk of a €200 million (£171m/$218m) asking price being placed around his neck.

WHAT NEXT? It is not the first time that Mbappe has met Kardashian this season, with the businesswoman, model and actress having paid a visit to Paris shortly after taking in a game at Arsenal. While she is “still recovering” from her latest outing, many football superstars are doing likewise on the back of her footballing adventures – with the “Kardashian Curse” now a thing after Arsenal’s Premier League title collapse and defeats for PSG and Roma being suffered after she was seen donning their respective jerseys. Fans on social media have been quick to point out that Mbappe should be wary of what comes next after mingling with the American socialite.