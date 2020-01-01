Kante returns to contact training at Chelsea & could figure in fight for top-four finish

The World Cup-winning midfielder has spent time working away from the rest of Frank Lampard’s squad, but is now fully back in the fold

N’Golo Kante has joined full contact training at , with it possible that the international could now play a part in the Blues’ remaining Premier League fixtures.

Doubts had been cast over the midfielder’s involvement in the nine games Frank Lampard’s side still have to take in this season.

That is because he had been granted compassionate leave to remain away from Cobham due to fears regarding his health during the coronavirus crisis.

Kante played no part in phase one of a return to training that initially saw any contact between players and staff ruled out.

Social distancing measures have, however, been relaxed amid the regular rounds of Covid-19 testing being carried out by the Premier League.

No positive results were recorded in the last round, with a green light having been given for competitive football to resume.

The English top-flight is due to restart on June 17, with Chelsea set to make their return to action on June 21 away at Aston Villa.

It remains to be seen if Kante will play any part in that outing, or any of those taking the Blues past the finishing post.

He was not involved in an in-house training game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but is now firmly part of the fold as Lampard steps up his preparatory plans.

Chelsea will continue to let Kante work towards full match sharpness at his own pace, which may result in him missing the opening rounds of fixtures.

His presence in the engine room would, however, be welcomed by a team that remains very much in contention for a top-four finish.

Chelsea will return to the field sat fourth in the table, three points clear of and the rest of the -chasing pack.

Securing qualification for elite European competition should help Lampard’s quest to bring further fresh faces into Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks.

A deal has already been tied up for Hakim Ziyech, while the Blues have also agreed to trigger the £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause in the contract of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The spending is not expected to stop there, with Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell now the top target for those in west London while Kai Havertz’s situation at will continue to be monitored as the 20-year-old playmaker attracts admiring glances from across Europe.