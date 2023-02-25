Juventus 'confident' of overturning their 15-point deduction according to Freiburg CEO Jochen Saier

Freiburg's sporting CEO Jochen Saier said he spoke Juventus' staff co-ordination manager Gianluca Pessotto about their massive accounting scandal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus were shaken to the core towards the back end of last year as their entire board resigned following accusations of false accounting that were levied at the club.

The likes of Andrea Agnelli and Paulo Nedved walked, leaving the club in limbo around the festive period. The Italian giants were then given a 15-point deduction in January following the investigation but are set to launch an appeal in the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Calciomercato, Saier said: "I have just spoken to a colleague from Juventus – Pessotto – and he is optimistic that the points will be returned. Obviously, it’s not a pleasant situation for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deduction, if it stands, may prevent Juventus from qualifying for the Champions League via finishing in the top four in Serie A. However, they could still qualify should they win the Europa League. They will have to get past a tricky Freiburg side first.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? With the off-field battle set to go on for some time, Max Allegri must keep focus and try to get the best out of his side on the field. First up is a Turin derby against Torino on Tuesday.