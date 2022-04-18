‘He just fits’ - Jota thrilled by impact of Liverpool winter signing Diaz

Luis Diaz has made an immediate impact at Liverpool following his transfer from Porto in the winter window, with fellow Reds forward Diogo Jota admitting that the Colombian “just fits” at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp moved to further bolster his attacking ranks in January when completing the £50 million ($65m) capture of a player that had also been linked with Premier League rivals Tottenham and West Ham.

The South American has hit the ground running in English football, registering three goals and an assist, with Jota forming part of an ever-growing fan club.

Why has Luis Diaz done so well for Liverpool?

Diaz is still working on overcoming a language barrier on Merseyside, but the 25-year-old looks like being another shrewd addition, with Jota telling Liverpool’s official website on why he has slotted into the fold so easily: “I think it’s pretty much up to the player’s style. He just fits into the team, so that’s why he was a great signing from the club.

“The energy that he puts in every single moment is what we needed as well since January.

“He is just good for us, we know that we can rely on him to bring, every time that he walks on the pitch, such a high level of energy that is a characteristic of our team.”

Why is Jota enjoying such a good season?

While Diaz is still finding his feet in new surroundings, Jota is now part of the furniture at Liverpool.

The Portuguese has been another revelation for Klopp, with the former Wolves man registering 21 goals across all competitions this season.

Quizzed on why he has hit such a purple patch, Jota said: “What can I say?

“Obviously, when you play in Wolverhampton you fight for other kind of things. You don’t reach the final third as often as we do here, of course we have world-class players all around the pitch as well. That is always easier to be in the right place at the right time. So, I took advantage of all of those things.

“I’m just so happy I can be able to help the team in many different moments and I hope this can continue for a while.”

Jota and Diaz will be hoping to make positive contributions once again on Tuesday when Premier League title-chasing Liverpool – who remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple this season – take in a home date with old adversaries Manchester United.

