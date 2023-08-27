Why Jurgen Klopp won't force Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool if star wants £100m move to Al-Ittihad

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed Jurgen Klopp would have no qualms in letting Mo Salah go this summer if the Egyptian wanted out.

Al-Ittihad interest in Salah

Club will turn down any proposal

Klopp wouldn't stop him going, says Murphy

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have already lost two big names to Saudi Arabia this summer with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson making the move away from Anfield. However, in recent weeks, Al-Ittihad have emerged with serious interest in regards to luring Salah away, too. Murphy, who played for Liverpool 1997 and 2004, has claimed that should the Egyptian want to leave, Klopp wouldn't stand in his way.

WHAT THEY SAID: Murphy wrote in his Daily Mail column: "If Salah really is set on being the poster boy in an Arab country, I don’t see how it will make business sense for Liverpool to turn down £100million for a 31-year-old who is going to be unhappy. Jurgen Klopp strikes me as a similar type to Pep Guardiola: they regard their club as bigger than any player and wouldn’t want to force someone into staying. They won’t be able to go out and replace that kind of impact overnight, unless they shocked everyone by landing Kylian Mbappe!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has shown no real eagerness to leave Anfield but reports say the Egyptian would at least like to have a look at the proposals on offer. He's been nothing short of a relevation since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, scoring 138 Premier League goals and taking the Reds to the summit of world football.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Regardless of any interest from Saudi Arabia, the winger's primary focus will be on Liverpool's away fixture against Newcastle later on Sunday.