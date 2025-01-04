How many goals has Mohamed Salah scored during his career? Liverpool superstar's impressive stats in full

Salah is one of the few elite goal scorers in football today, but just how many times has the Egyptian star scored throughout his career?

Mohamed Salah is probably the most renowned goal-scoring winger in football outside of Lionel Messi.

The Liverpool star's career is a story of persistence and never giving up as the Egyptian wasn't always the high-scoring speedster we see today.

In the early stages of his professional career, few people would have associated him with goals per se as his perceived inability to be clinical in front of goal held him back at first.

Article continues below

Through stints at various clubs across different leagues, however, he developed his ability in the final third and became the elite player he is now.

His time at Liverpool has seen mostly ups, with Salah being a large part of the Reds' success in the past five years.

And it's not just Liverpool where he's made a difference, as Salah's time at Roma, Fiorentina and Basel also coincided with some of the best football they have played in recent history, with the Egyptian being a pivotal figure.

But just how many goals has he scored?

Let's take a look.