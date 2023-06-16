Jude Bellingham's 'never-before-seen' transformation into €103m Real Madrid Galactico has wowed Dortmund team-mate Marius Wolf as he reveals shock at England midfielder's incredible rise

Jude Bellingham has developed at a scarcely believable rate to have earned a mega move to Real Madrid, with Marius Wolf stunned by his rapid rise.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolf spent time in the same Dortmund team as 19-year-old Bellingham before the Englishman sealed a €103 million (£88m/$110m) transfer to Madrid this summer. The progress the midfielder has made in his three years at Dortmund have left Wolf amazed, with the 28-year-old saying he has never seen such a transformation before.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When I compare him when he arrived to now, I see two different people," Wolf told GOAL. "I've never seen in football before that someone develops so much in such a short time - football-wise, but above all humanly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham will have a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders as he arrives at Madrid as one of the most expensive teenagers in football history. Not only will he have to deal with the expectation surrounding the fee - and playing for one of the world's biggest clubs - but he faces the immediate challenge of ousting the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from the starting XI.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wolf formed part of the Dortmund first-team that came so close to winning the Bundesliga title in 2022-23, although he had to overcome a worrying injury in the autumn, when he needed a heart operation at what was a difficult and concerning time for him and his family. He said: "It wasn't that I felt anything for months. It came suddenly. I didn't feel so good for a week or two, I had an inner restlessness. As an athlete, you know your body well and notice quickly when something is not right. So I went to the doctors and got the diagnosis. During those three days I was very worried about my future career. But the doctors assured me that it would not affect me in the future. The time of uncertainty passed quickly. I rushed from one doctor to the next and talked to my most important people in between."

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLF & BELLINGHAM? Wolf may stay on at Dortmund as he still has a year left on his contract and is considered an important member of the squad having made 32 appearances in all competitions last term. As for Bellingham, he'll be looking to make a mark in his first season at Madrid, where's he taken on Zinedine Zidane's iconic No.5 shirt, and sufficiently coping with the high levels of expectation on his shoulders at the Bernabeu.