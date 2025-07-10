Jordan Henderson has bid farewell to Ajax after seeing the Eredivisie giants agree to the early termination of his contract.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Premier League title-winning former Liverpool skipper moved to Amsterdam in January 2024 after cutting short a difficult six-month spell in the Saudi Pro League alongside Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Henderson was quickly promoted to club captain at Ajax, with a two-and-a-half-year deal being agreed. He took in 57 appearances for the club, scoring one goal, but has opted to walk away amid talk of a return to English football being made.

WHAT HENDERSON SAID

Henderson told Ajax’s official website after being released as a free agent 12 months ahead of schedule: “I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax for giving me the opportunity to represent this incredible institution over the past few years. To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so. My only regret is that we didn’t deliver more success for the amazing supporters. They deserve to be celebrating major titles again, and I’m sure that time will come soon.

Article continues below

“My family and I were made to feel so welcome, not just by the club but also in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. We will always be grateful for that. Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former team-mate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it doesn’t feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement. However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my teammates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate. For now, I want to express my appreciation to Ajax once again, as well as everyone I haven't had the chance to speak to in person yesterday, all of you who make this club so special.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Ajax’s technical director Alex Kroes said: “Jordan was a true captain for us, both on and off the pitch. An international top player who, through his mentality and leadership qualities, made a significant contribution to our qualification for the UEFA Champions League and further development of Ajax’s elite sporting culture. Jordan has meant a great deal to Ajax, and we are grateful to him for that. We wish him all the best as he continues his impressive career.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT?

Henderson failed to land major silverware with Ajax, as a late collapse in the 2024-25 campaign led to them being pipped to the Eredivisie title by arch-rivals PSV. The 35-year-old England international is said to be attracting interest from his homeland and across Europe.