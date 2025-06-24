Jonny Evans staying at Man Utd! Veteran defender handed key transfer role after hanging up his boots

Jonny Evans is reportedly staying with Manchester United after announcing his retirement, with a key transfer role set to be filled.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At the age of 37, veteran defender Evans is hanging up his boots after a second spell at Old Trafford. His first saw him win Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and Club World Cup honours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Evans returned to Manchester in 2023 after eight years away and took in a further 43 appearances for the club as he helped to cover unfortunate injuries suffered by others and put his vast experience to good use.

DID YOU KNOW?

After being linked with a move to Wrexham, the experienced centre-half - who also represented the likes of Sunderland and Leicester - has called time on his career. According to The Athletic, he will be sticking around in familiar surroundings.

TELL ME MORE

That is because United want to “tap into his knowledge of youth development”. It is claimed Evans will be placed in charge of looking after loan moves for emerging talents. Les Parry, the Red Devils’ former loans manager, left his post in November 2024 to take on a similar job at NEOM SC in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVANS?

Said void is now ready to be filled by Evans, who made 241 appearances for United across his two stints. He also earned 107 caps for Northern Ireland and was awarded an MBE in 2023.