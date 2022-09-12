Joao Felix reacts to talk of €130m Man Utd transfer bid & whether Atletico Madrid exit was considered

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix claims to be unaware of Manchester United tabling a €130 million (£113m/$131m) bid during the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international forward was identified as a target for the Red Devils as they sought attacking reinforcements, with GOAL able to confirm that a big-money approach was made. The talented 22-year-old insists he never formed part of those discussions, with his focus locked on raising his game even further.

WHAT THEY SAID: Felix told Marca when asked about an offer that would have seen United smash their transfer record: “I didn’t hear anything, so that is something for the president to deal with. I’m here. I can still improve, I have many years ahead of me. I have a lot to learn.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix joined Atletico for €126m (£110m/$128m) in the summer of 2019, with a move from Benfica making him the third-most expensive player on the planet.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has struggled for consistency at times in Spain, but has hit 30 goals through 116 appearances for the Rojiblancos – helping them to La Liga title glory in 2020-21.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? He is still waiting to open his goal account this season, with Bayer Leverkusen next up for Atleti in the Champions League, while Manchester United eventually turned their attention elsewhere and snapped up Brazilian star Antony from Ajax.