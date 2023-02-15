Jesse Marsch to Southampton OFF as talks with ex-Leeds boss collapse to free him up for USMNT job once again

It has been revealed that former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will not become Southampton manager after talks broke down between both parties.

Jones dismissed after three months in charge

Marsch expected to make switch after Leeds sacking

Talks collapsed due to contract length

WHAT HAPPENED? It had been suggested that the American was poised to take over from the recently dismissed Nathan Jones just a week-and-a-half after his own sacking from Leeds. However, The Athletic have reported that this move will not go through due to the supposed length of contract. Saints are thought to have wanted Marsh on a short-term deal with an option to extend, terms that the 49-year-old refused to agree on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch is said to have arrived in Southampton on Tuesday before talks broke down the next day. The decision will be a blow to Saints, who sacked Jones after just three months in charge and had reportedly planned to have his successor in place for Saturday's league match against Chelsea. Marsch had been on the club's radar long before taking the Leeds position, and was chosen ahead of recently dismissed ex-England internationals Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For Marsch, though, the logical next step in his career may be the vacant United States Men's National Team job, following the expiration of Gregg Barhalter's contract after the World Cup. Southampton, meanwhile, will likely be led by interim boss Ruben Selles for their upcoming fixtures, as he is said to be a popular figure within the club. The decision would mirror that of Marsch's former employers Leeds, who committed to their trio of co-managers Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas on Tuesday.

THE VERDICT: All things consider, this is probably a good thing for Marsch. A short-term deal with relegation-bound Southampton may just have been career suicide. Unless Southampton were willing to invest in Marsch as a long-term leader, there's little reason to take the risk on a club that is so far away from Premier League safety.

Now, Marsch can look towards safer projects as he looks to rebuild a reputation that has taken a bit of a hit after his time at Leeds and RB Leipzig. That may or may not come in a major league but, wherever that next job is, it's vital that Marsch gets it right if he wants to climb his way back up the European ladder.

Or maybe he opts for a different route. That USMNT job will look pretty interesting after all...

WHAT NEXT? With Selles at the helm, Southampton will travel to fellow league strugglers Chelsea on Saturday, whose own manager Graham Potter has often come under fire for his side's performances this term.