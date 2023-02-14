Jesse Marsch in line to become new Southampton manager with USMNT set to miss out on ex-Leeds boss

Jesse Marsch is reportedly poised to be named as Southampton’s new manager, with the USMNT missing out on the chance to appoint the American coach.

American lasted less than a year at Elland Road

Jones given just 14 games by the Saints

Quick appointment lined up at St Mary's

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States national team remains without a permanent figure at the helm after seeing Gregg Berhalter’s contract expire at the end of the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. There had been suggestions that Marsch would be approached after he was relieved of his duties at Premier League side Leeds United on February 6.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moves have, however, been made to keep Marsch – who lasted just under a year at Elland Road – in England, with The Athletic reporting that he is set to be handed the reins at struggling Southampton. The Saints parted company with Nathan Jones on Sunday after seeing him fail to convince across a 14-game tenure.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Southampton are aware of the need to act fast, as they sit bottom of the Premier League table, and are said to have favoured Marsch above other potential candidates such as ex-England internationals Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

WHAT NEXT? Southampton have reportedly opted for Marsch due to his ties with the Red Bull system – following previous stints with the New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig – with ex-Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl putting a tactical approach in place that the South Coast club are eager to stick with.