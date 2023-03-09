Jamal Musiala asked for Lionel Messi’s shirt, but did he get it? Bayern Munich star in PSG swap mission after Champions League win

Chris Burton
|
Lionel Messi Jamal MusialaGetty/GOAL
Jamal Musiala has revealed that he failed in an attempt to swap shirts with Lionel Messi at the end of Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over PSG.

  • Germany international in European action
  • Faced World Cup-winning Argentine
  • Unable to land prized memento

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants prevailed 2-0 in a heavyweight European encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, allowing them to progress 3-0 on aggregate. Musiala took in 82 minutes of that contest before being replaced by Sadio Mane and was quick to seek out Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi at the full-time whistle. He was spotted asking the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for his shirt, with the Argentine appearing to suggest that he would meet the 20-year-old forward in the tunnel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Musiala was then tracked down by reporters afterwards, and said when asked if he had managed to secure a prized memento from World Cup winner Messi: “I didn't find him!”

The youngster did have a bag with him when passing through the mixed zone and out of Bayern’s home ground, but said when making it clear that he did not have a Messi jersey in his possession: “This is my food, my pretzel!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether Musiala’s path will cross with Messi again in the future – as questions are asked of the South American’s ongoing presence at PSG – but there may be opportunities for the Germany international to make a similar shirt swap request when turning out in matches involving club and country.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Thomas Muller PSG Bayern Munich 2022-23Getty

Lionel Messi Jamal Musiala PSG Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23Getty

Lionel Messi Jamal Musiala PSG Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? For now, Musiala is focused on helping Bayern towards another Bundesliga title – having seen arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund draw level with them in that table – while the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League is due to take place on March 17.

