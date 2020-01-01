Jadon Sancho: Which football club does he support?

Footballers are fans of the game as much as they are players and most of them have soft spots for certain teams

forward Jadon Sancho is one of the brightest young talents in football and his star continues to rise as he impresses in the .

The 2019 NxGn winner took something of a gamble when he left in order to join Dortmund as a 17-year-old, but his decision has certainly been vindicated.

He has now completed three goal-laden seasons in front of the Yellow Wall, becoming a regular at international level with and prompting serious interest from a host of clubs in the process.

More teams

are among those leading the race for his signature, while have also been heavily linked to the player, whose price tag has been quoted at over £100 million ($131m).

Other clubs who have been linked with Sancho include and , but it remains unclear who he will end up joining, if, as expected, he leaves Dortmund.

As fans speculate about his next club, they have been looking for any and all clues that might give an indication - including which team he supports.

He maintained in a 2020 interview with World Soccer magazine that he didn't support a team, saying that he simply revelled in the glory of individual players.

“I used to look at Ronaldinho on YouTube. That was a big thing for me. He used to try things that no-one else would try and that made me like him a lot," said the winger. "I didn’t have a team that I supported, though. I just idolised a lot of great players."

However, Sancho, who grew up in Kennington in South London, has previously admitted that he was a Chelsea fan as a kid.

The former youth player confirmed the rumours that he was a Blues supporter in a 2019 interview with The Telegraph.

When asked if it was true that he supported the Stamford Bridge club, Sancho answered - after a brief pause - with: "Yeah, it's correct. I'm not going to lie."

Of course, the team a player supported as a child is not necessarily an indication of the team they will choose to play for as a professional footballer.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was famously an fan in his youth, for example, while Harry Kane spent time at the academy despite being a fan.

Nevertheless, it could have a pull factor, depending on how strong the emotional connection to a particular team is.