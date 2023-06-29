Jack Grealish hits Sin City! Man City Treble winner hangs out with superstar DJ Tiesto as epic party continues in Las Vegas

The Treble party continues for Jack Grealish, with the Manchester City star hanging out with superstar DJ Tiesto during a visit to Las Vegas.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international forward has been revelling in Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumphs since the final whistle blew at the end of a European showpiece in Istanbul on June 10. Grealish was heart and soul of the celebrations in Turkey, which then headed to Ibiza before finishing in an open-top bus parade through the streets of Manchester.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is no sign of Grealish slowing down now that his 2022-23 campaign has officially come to the close following Euro 2024 qualification duty with England. The 27-year-old has been enjoying the hospitality laid on by Resorts World in Las Vegas, while also indulging in some of the city’s famous nightlife.

WHAT NEXT? City have friendly dates with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid to take in this summer, before opening their 2023-24 campaign in a Community Shield clash with Arsenal on August 6 and a Premier League trip to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley five days later.