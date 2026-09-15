How to get Italy vs France tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Italy host France at the San Siro in Milan on Thursday, November 12, in the return leg of a League A, Group A1 double-header that also involves Belgium and Turkey. The first meeting between these two sides ended in a France win at the Stade de France in October, adding extra edge to this Milan rematch.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Italy vs France tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Italy vs France takes place at San Siro in Milan, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 San Siro

Where to buy Italy vs France tickets?

Tickets for this fixture are first made available through the FIGC's (Italian Football Federation) official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this fixture:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to matchday

A rematch with stakes – France won the first meeting in October, adding an extra edge to this Milan return

Iconic venue – the San Siro's 80,000-plus capacity makes it one of the largest and most atmospheric stadiums in European football

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the profile of this fixture and the stakes attached, early booking is recommended.

How much are Italy vs France tickets?

Official pricing for this fixture through the FIGC starts from around €70, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, with current secondary market listings for this fixture starting from around €145.

As with any fixture between two of Europe's leading nations, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Italy vs France UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Italy vs France Form

Italy have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Greece in a friendly on June 7, following a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg three days earlier. Their two defeats in this run came against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-4 loss to Norway in November 2025. Italy scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.

France have also won three and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 4-6 defeat to England in the World Cup semi-finals, a result preceded by a 0-2 loss to Spain in the third-place play-off. Earlier in the tournament, they beat Sweden 3-0, Paraguay 1-0 and Morocco 2-0. France scored ten goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Italy vs France: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-3 to France, a UEFA Nations League A fixture played in Italy in November 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, France have won all five, scoring 14 goals and conceding five. The two sides also met in the reverse Nations League fixture in September 2024, which also ended 1-3 to France.