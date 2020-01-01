ISL 2020-21 to be held in Goa

Each Indian Super League club will be provided a separate training pitch in Goa...

The 2020-21 season of the will be held behind closed doors in Goa.

The seventh season of the league will be held in three venues in the region, namely the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

More teams

“I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicentre of the beautiful game in !," Mrs Nita Ambani, the Founder & Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) commented on the development.

FSDL will work closely with the Sports Authority Of Goa, Goa Football Association and the State administration to ensure a safe and secure season of football amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The organisers have also confirmed that each ISL club will be allocated a separate training pitch.

An extensive plan to upgrade the facilities has already been formulated after a thorough inspection and the facilities will be made available for use for the clubs after upgradations which will take place next month.

The sixth season of the competition saw emerge as champions beating Chennaiyin in the final. The winners