Ishak Belfodil stars as Hoffenheim decimate Bayer Leverkusen

The Algerian striker scored a brace and assisted a teammate to help the Kraichgauer clinch a comfortable victory

Ishak Belfodil delivered an impressive performance in ’s 4-1 win over in Friday’s German game.

The 27-year-old continued to impress in his debut campaign with the Kraichgauer scoring a brace and assisting with the fourth goal for his side at the PreZero Arena.

With only ten minutes into the contest, the international opened the scoring after benefitting from Andrej Kramaric’s assist.

The visitors fought back with Kevin Volland levelling scores seven minutes later to end the first-half 1-1.

In the 51st minute, Julian Nagelsmann’s men got back to the lead after Sven Bender turned the ball into his own net.

Ten minutes later, Belfodil completed his brace before assisting Kramaric to seal the imperative victory in the 69th minute.

The former man who has now scored 10 goals featured for 87 minutes in his 21st league game this season before making way for Ermin Bicakcic.

With the win, Hoffenheim have moved to the eighth spot in the log after accruing 41 points from 27 games. They visit in their next outing on April 7.