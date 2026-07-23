Is Real Madrid the Reason? Olise Prepares to Leave His Home in Munich

Michael Olise has been making headlines. The Bayern Munich winger lit up the 2026 World Cup with France, and Real Madrid want him.

Several reports claim Los Blancos are keen to bring Olise to the Santiago Bernabeu and pair him with compatriot Kylian Mbappe, the duo having dazzled together for Les Bleus in the summer.

Bayern, though, won't budge. They see the 24-year-old as untouchable in their project.

German newspaper "Bild" now report that Olise will leave his home in the Grunwald area at the end of next August.

The property is a stunner. It boasts numerous rooms, a gym, a cinema hall, and a leisure area kitted out with a sauna, a jacuzzi and an outdoor swimming pool.

Olise has lived there for two years, less than a 10-minute drive from Bayern Munich's training centre.

Don't read too much into the move, mind. The German newspaper explained that the owner, former Bayern player Jerome Boateng, wants to sell the property he bought for 7.4 million euros in 2016.

Several offers have landed on Boateng's desk for the home, now valued at 11.5 million euros. So Olise must find somewhere new in the coming weeks.