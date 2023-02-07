Inter held transfer talks with Messi but were unable to compete with PSG & Premier League big-spenders

Javier Zanetti has admitted that Inter held transfer talks with Lionel Messi once it became clear that the Argentine icon would be leaving Barcelona.

Messi left Camp Nou in 2021

Became available as a free agent

Completed a move to France

WHAT HAPPENED? An unexpected opportunity for leading sides across Europe to acquire the all-time great presented itself in the summer of 2021, with financial struggles at Camp Nou meaning that Barca were unable to tie the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to a new contract. Various options were presented to Messi at that time, with Inter making one play for his much sought-after signature, but were unable to compete with the spending power of Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League suitors.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter vice-president Zanetti has told DAZN of approaching his fellow countryman: “I was surprised when he [Messi] left Barcelona. Realistically, we cannot compete with PSG or Premier League clubs, but due to our rapport, we spoke when there was a chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been linked with Inter at various stages over the course of his career, but the Milan-based outfit have never been able to put a deal in place.

WHAT NEXT? Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG when opting to leave Barcelona for France and is in the process of running that deal down, with free agency still beckoning for the 2022 World Cup winner as he is yet to commit to an extension at Parc des Princes.