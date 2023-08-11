Inter Miami boss Tata Martino slams LIGA MX sides for complaining about Leagues Cup format

Ahead of their quarterfinal match Friday evening, Tata Martino says LIGA MX complaints about scheduling are aimed at the wrong party.

Martino says LIGA MX wrong to blame MLS

Claims Mexican Federation agreed schedule

Messi & Inter Miami to play quarterfinal Friday evening

WHAT HAPPENED? Following criticism from eliminated LIGA MX sides about having to travel to each match and having no opportunity to host in the inaugural Leagues Cup, the Inter Miami head coach said for them to look internally. He claimed the fault lies with the Mexican Federation, not MLS.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The MLS did not say: 'We are going to have a tournament but we do it the way we want. Whoever wants to come plays, whoever doesn't want to doesn't play'. NO. Concacaf organized the tournament, called MLS and LIGA MX, they sat down, they saw how the tournament was going to be, how much money they going to win, what the business was like (because we forget that everyone likes the business and then the protests come)," Martino said.

"The business closed you down, you like how the calendar is, you agree to play all the games in the United States, you understand that perhaps you will have to travel more than the United States teams, as a logical consequence of always playing as a visitor. So when you accept all that, now you have no room for complaints. If each club wants to complain, the one who they should complain [to] is the president of the Mexican Federation, not the tournament organizers. The one who accepted the conditions is the president of the Mexican Federation."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the quarterfinal round nears, only two LIGA MX sides have advanced this far, Queretaro and Monterrey. Neither are guaranteed a berth in the semifinal round as they face MLS opposition Friday evening.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

PR Inter Miami

@Club_Queretaro

@LigaBBVAMX

WHAT NEXT? The Herons host MLS side Charlotte FC Friday night at 7:30 pm CT for a chance to extend their unbeaten run and earn a spot in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!