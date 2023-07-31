Inter ready complicated offer for USMNT star Folarin Balogun – will Arsenal accept?

Inter are reportedly readying an offer for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun that would see them take the striker on loan with an obligation to buy.

Striker starred on loan in France last season

Wanted by clubs across Europe

Gunners face big decision on future

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has become a much sought-after talent after hitting 21 goals during a productive spell at Ligue 1 outfit Reims last season. Balogun, who has committed to the USMNT after snubbing England, is being linked with leading sides across Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter are eager to bring the 22-year-old onto their books – as American players flock to Italy in the summer transfer window – but they are unable to match Arsenal’s €40-50 million (£43m/$55m) asking price. As a result, a complicated deal that could suit all parties is being discussed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking to take Balogun on a season-long loan agreement that would include a €35m (£30m/$39m) purchase clause that will be triggered once the promising forward has hit clearly defined targets.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? If Inter are unable to put a deal in place for Balogun, then their attention may shift across London to West Ham – with Italy international Gianluca Scamacca another option that the Milan-based giants are willing to consider.