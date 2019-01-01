'I'd retire!' - Mbappe can't pick between 'monsters' Messi & Ronaldo

The Paris Saint-Germain sensation admits that he enjoyed changing his mind over who he rated higher as a child and insists he can't separate them now

Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he can't separate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and says he would retire to allow room for both of them in his team.

superstar Messi was in sublime form as he scored two goals to help his side claim a 3-0 win over on Tuesday night and advance through to the semi-finals of the .

Ronaldo's were unable to do the same, however, as they crashed out at the hands of after a 2-1 home defeat, despite the Portuguese having opened the scoring for the hosts.

Regardless, the summer signing from has still managed to score 26 goals in 38 games in all competitions in his season with the club.

Messi, meanwhile, has been devastating in the 2018-19 campaign and currently has 45 goals to his name from his 42 matches for Barca.

And ace Mbappe could not choose between both players when asked which one he'd prefer in his team, insisting he would retire instead so that there's room for them both to play.

He told France Football: "If I had the choice between Messi and Ronaldo for my team? I'd retire and take both of them, to be sure that we win!

"I could choose one, but it would likely be at the expense of the other. And you don't have the right to denigrate one of these two monsters. To choose one would be an insult to everything that the other has achieved.

"When I was younger, I had fun comparing them both. From one year to the next, I changed [who he preferred], even though I admit to having defended Ronaldo more often.

"But now I'm grown up I'm less certain. There are the Barca followers who prefer [Johan] Cruyff and Messi. And there are others who will say that Ronaldo is the greatest athlete that football has known and has won things wherever he went."

PSG can win the title on Wednesday as they face requiring just three more points to be crowned champions.

They won't have Mbappe to call upon, however, with Thomas Tuchel having opted to leave the World Cup winner out of the meeting with Vahid Halilhodzic's side.

When asked why he told reporters: "We use him too much. We always have 14 or 15 players. He [Mbappe] has just played nine games in a row with the responsibility of scoring.

"When he is on the bench once, are you surprised? You should be surprised that he plays nine matches in a row! This was the last opportunity to protect him. He has felt something muscular in the last three games. He's been playing too much."