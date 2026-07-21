"I'm a human being too".. Yamal's girlfriend breaks down after a wave of intense hatred

A fierce wave of criticism has pushed Spanish content creator Ines Garcia, the girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, to publish a lengthy statement on the "X" platform to defend herself. Photos and video clips from Spain's celebrations of the 2026 World Cup title had circulated showing the player ignoring her, sparking widespread speculation about the collapse of their relationship.

Users of "X" widely shared images from Spain's official celebrations in Madrid, in which Lamine Yamal appeared to be barely paying any attention to his Seville-based influencer girlfriend. Thousands commented that the relationship was on the verge of collapse, with some directing messages of hatred and insults at the girl.

Ines has been in a relationship with the Barcelona star officially for more than three months, though she admits "our relationship is far longer than you imagine". She felt the need to respond to the vicious attack, publishing a moving statement on her personal account. "I never imagined that sharing something as simple as this would turn into all of this," she began.

The content creator added: "I have been reading the comments for hours, and despite my attempt to appear strong, I am also a human being. Behind this account is a human being who feels, cries, makes mistakes, and does not cease to be a human being simply because she is in a romantic relationship".

She wanted to clarify the difference between constructive criticism and deliberate abuse. "I understand constructive criticism, but there is a vast difference between expressing an opinion and wasting time humiliating, insulting or wishing ill upon a person you do not know," she said. She insisted she is not harming Lamine Yamal because she "did not take anything from anyone, I am just living my life".

Urging her followers towards empathy and humanity, the Spanish influencer said: "Remember before writing any comment that there is another person on the other side of the screen who has a family, friends, fears and feelings. You do not know how your words can affect them".

Her tone turned emotional. "I am a woman with feelings, and I have a family who reads these things too, and I go through good days and bad ones, like anyone else. I am not trying to convince anyone to love me, all I ask for is a little empathy, a little humanity, because no one deserves to receive hundreds or thousands of hateful messages," she added.

Ines concluded by expressing her hope that "the internet will one day stop being a place where cruelty is celebrated". Her only goal, she affirmed, is to "share simple details of my life without any intention of harming or bothering anyone". She ended: "We are all trying to live our lives to the fullest. I hope we always choose compassion over hatred".