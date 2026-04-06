Millwall, chasing promotion and sitting second in the Championship, take on 11th-placed Norwich at The Den.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Millwall vs Norwich as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Millwall vs Norwich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Millwall vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Den

Millwall vs Norwich kicks off on 6 Apr at 08:00 EST and 13:00 GMT.

Match preview

Millwall’s push for the Premier League is gathering momentum. Their 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Friday was huge, not just because they came from behind with two second‑half goals from ex‑Boro striker Josh Coburn, but because it lifted them into second place. That result put them a point clear of third and four ahead of Ipswich, though Ipswich still have two games in hand, so Millwall know they can’t afford to ease off. They’ve taken five wins from their last seven, and Monday’s clash with Norwich gives them the chance to complete a league double over the Canaries for the first time since the late 1960s, having beaten them 2-1 back in August.

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Norwich, meanwhile, are sitting mid‑table with 16 wins, seven draws, and 17 defeats from 40 matches. They’ve been tough to beat recently, losing just once in their last seven, but Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to struggling Portsmouth was frustrating. Pelle Mattsson scored early, only to see his night end badly with an own goal late on. That slip effectively ended their faint playoff hopes, leaving them nine points off the top six with six games left. Even so, Norwich will want to finish strongly and build some momentum, especially with a derby against Ipswich coming up next weekend.

Key stats & injury news

Millwall are still missing Lukas Jensen, Joe Bryan, Daniel Kelly, and Massimo Luongo through injury. Alfie Doughty and Ryan Leonard have returned to training, though it’s not clear yet if either will be ready to feature.

Norwich have a longer list of absentees, with Ruairi McConville, Shane Duffy, Gabriel Forysth, Lucien Mahovo, Harry Amass, Matej Jurasek, Mirko Topic, Papa Amadou Diallo, Ante Crnac, and Jovon Makama all unavailable. Jeffrey Schlupp is back in training after five months out, but he’s unlikely to be rushed straight back in.

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In terms of head-to-heads, Millwall have won their last two home games against Norwich, including a 3-1 victory at The Den last season. Norwich, on the other hand, have lost on their last two visits and will be aiming to pick up their first away win over Millwall since a 3-2 success back in March 2023.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Norwich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: