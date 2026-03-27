Scotland is gearing up for its first appearance at the finals since 1998, while Japan was the first side to stamp their ticket to the 2026 showpiece.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Scotland vs Japan as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Scotland vs Japan with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Scotland vs Japan for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Scotland vs Japan kick-off time

Scotland vs Japan kicks off on 28 Mar 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Steve Clarke’s Scotland finished top of their World Cup qualifying group. A thrilling 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park will live long in the memory of their loyal fans, a result which secured their place at a first World Cup in 28 years.

Getty Images

The "Samurai Blue" won all six of their World Cup qualifying matches and remains one of the most consistent units on the planet.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Scotland is a much-improved unit, winning eight of their last 12 matches, following a dismal run featuring one win and 10 defeats from the previous 16.

Japan has won five of their last six games against European nations, scoring four goals in both of the last two - 4-1 against Germany and 4-2 versus Turkiye.

Japan will be without several key defensive figures. Takehiro Tomiyasu was forced to withdraw on Tuesday due to a recurring injury, and Tomoya Ando is also sidelined with a muscular issue.

Japan claimed 23 points from 10 qualifiers, averaging three goals per game and conceding just three in total.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SCO Last 2 matches JPN 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Japan 2 - 0 Scotland

Japan 0 - 0 Scotland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: