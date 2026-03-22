Champions League quarter-finalists Real and Atletico meet in a Madrid Derby that the hosts simply have to win to stay in the LaLiga title race.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will kick off on 22 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Real Madrid are four points behind Barcelona, who host Rayo Vallecano, a side with only three away wins this term. Los Blancos will be eager for revenge after losing the reverse fixtue 5-2 earlier this season. Teenager Thiago Pitarch should continue in central midfield for the hosts alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Getty Images

Atleti are more or less out of the LaLiga title race, but they can still have a massive say as to who will become champions. They're in decent shape too, with a dominant 3-2 win over Real Sociedad in their last LaLiga encounter. They're also through to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they'll meet Barca.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Kylian Mbappé is in contention to start after returning from a knee injury and playing 20 minutes against Man City in midweek.

Jude Bellingham remains sidelined for Real, while Atleti's goalkeeping stalwart Jan Oblak is also ruled out.

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: