Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoMali
Stade Mohamed V
team-logoTunisia
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Mali vs Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali and Tunisia face off in a highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations knockout encounter, with both sides aiming to take a decisive step toward continental glory. The Round of 16 fixture between The Eagles and The Eagles of Carthage will take place at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca today. The encounter brings together two familiar opponents whose recent AFCON meetings have often been closely contested and finely balanced. This is their first-ever AFCON knockout meeting, even though the teams have met consistently in group stages in recent tournaments.

Mali arrive with quiet confidence after navigating the group stage unbeaten, though their progress was built more on resilience than attacking flair. Three draws were enough to see them through, highlighting a side that is well organised defensively but still searching for greater sharpness in the final third.  

Tunisia, meanwhile, showed flashes of their traditional tournament experience during the group phase. The Eagles of Carthage combined moments of attacking quality with periods of vulnerability, conceding in every group match but doing enough to advance. Their progression underlined both their potential and their inconsistency, a balance they will need to manage carefully in the unforgiving knockout stage.

Mali are unbeaten in previous tournament meetings with Tunisia, often striking first and then defending resolutely. However, Tunisia hold the edge in overall head-to-head meetings and will take confidence from their greater experience in navigating high-pressure knockout matches.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mali vs Tunisia as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UK4seven
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SABC 2SA FM
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaNo broacast

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mali vs Tunisia kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Stade Mohamed V

Today's game between Mali and Tunisia will kick off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Mali vs Tunisia Probable lineups

MaliHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestTUN
16
D. Diarra
25
O. Camara
28
N. Gassama
13
F. Doucoure
5
A. Diaby
7
D. Nene
20
M. Sangare
12
M. Camara
19
K. Doumbia
10
Y. Bissouma
17
L. Sinayoko
16
A. Dahmen
6
D. Bronn
20
Y. Valery
2
A. Abdi
3
M. Talbi
11
I. Gharbi
10
H. Mejbri
17
E. Skhiri
26
S. Tounekti
7
E. Achouri
9
H. Mastouri

4-3-3

TUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Saintfiet

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Trabelsi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAL

Last 5 matches

TUN

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

0