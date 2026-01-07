This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoBurnley
Turf Moor
team-logoManchester United
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League game as visitors sack manager Amorim: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Managerless Manchester United travel to Burnley for their first match after sacking Ruben Amorim. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Burnley vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUSA Network
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Burnley vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Manchester United will kick off at 15:15 EST and 20:15 GMT. 

Match context

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher takes temporary charge of the Red Devils, having featured 342 times for them between 2001 and 2015. Fletcher's twin teenage sons, Jack and Tyler, were both on United's bench against Leeds.

Since 1 November, United have drawn matches with bottom-half clubs Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, West Ham, Bournemouth, Wolves, and most recently Leeds.

Burnley are on an awful run, winless since 26 October when they beat rock-bottom Wolves. Since then, they've collected two points from a possible 33 on offer.

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Manchester United Probable lineups

BurnleyHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMUN
1
M. Dubravka
12
B. Humphreys
29
J. Laurent
18
H. Ekdal
16
Florentino
8
L. Ugochukwu
2
K. Walker
23
Lucas Pires
7
J. Larsen
10
M. Edwards
27
A. Broja
31
S. Lammens
2
D. Dalot
6
L. Martinez
23
L. Shaw
26
A. Heaven
13
P. Dorgu
18
Casemiro
8
B. Fernandes
25
M. Ugarte
10
M. Cunha
30
B. Sesko

4-2-3-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Parker

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Fletcher

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Joe Worrall (muscle), Zian Flemming (muscle) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) have all been ruled out for the Clarets, although they hope Maxime Esteve will return after missing out against Brighton. 

For United, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all still on AFCON duty and unavailable. Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Harry Maguire (thigh) are also likely to miss out. On the plus side for United fans, the now-departed Amorim hinted that attacking midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount could return. 

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

MUN

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

