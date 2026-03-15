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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Sevilla LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news

LaLiga leaders Barcelona need to stave off pressure from chasers Real Madrid, so they need points against a Sevilla side having a dreadful campaign overall. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Sevilla, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAESPN Deportes
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

How to watch and live stream Barcelona vs Sevilla for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Barcelona vs Sevilla on FuboStart free trial

Barcelona vs Sevilla kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Sevilla will kick off on 15 Mar 2026 at 11:15 EST and 15:15 GMT. 

Match preview

After grabbing a late 1-1 draw in their UCL last-16 first leg against Newcastle, Barca are back to the bread and butter of the LaLiga title race, where they hold a four-point lead over Real Madrid. The Blaugrana have won five league matches in a row following continental action, so they'll be confident. They've also won a staggering 13 league matches in a row at the Nou Camp, their best streak since 2019.

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Now unbeaten in five matches (four draws), Sevilla are steadily climbing the table after a disastrous first half to the season. Still sitting on a lower points haul than at the same stage of 13 of their last 15 top-flight seasons, they are still up against a formidable force here. 

Sevilla FC v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Barcelona’s Marc Bernal was withdrawn with an injury in their midweek game. Sevilla will be without Kike Salas, along with attacking pair Neal Maupay and Peque Fernández. 

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski has scored four goals across his last four La Liga H2Hs against Sevilla.
Sevilla have only won one of their last nine LaLiga matches on the road. 

Newcastle United FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Sevilla Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestSEV
13
J. Garcia
2
J. Cancelo
18
G. Martin
24
E. Garcia
5
P. Cubarsi
8
Pedri
17
M. Casado
10
L. Yamal
20
D. Olmo
14
M. Rashford
7
F. Torres
1
O. Vlachodimos
5
T. Nianzou
15
F. Cardoso
6
N. Gudelj
19
B. Mendy
16
J. Sanchez
36
Oso
18
L. Agoume
20
D. Sow
9
A. Adams
10
A. Sanchez

4-4-2

SEVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Almeyda

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

SEV

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

13

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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