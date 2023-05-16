How much will that cost!? Piers Morgan picks five Arsenal transfer targets as he savagely attacks Gunners 'failures' for 'bottling it' in title race

Piers Morgan has drawn up an ambitious list of five transfer targets for Arsenal after accusing them of 'choking' in the Premier League title race.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners appeared to be on course to land a first domestic crown since the ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 when they raced to the top of the table. An untimely wobble has, however, dropped them from the loftiest of perches and appears to have gifted a third successive triumph to reigning champions Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal fan Morgan is less than impressed at what he has seen from Mikel Arteta’s side of late, saying in the aftermath of a 3-0 defeat to Brighton that all but ended the north London club’s title ambitions: “A horribly lacklustre, passion-devoid, spiritless, pathetic performance that cements an inexplicably dismal run-in to a season which promised so much. Bottom line: we choked. It’s not ‘success’ to be eight points clear, then fail to win two consecutive games when we were 2-0 up, go 2-0 down in 10 mins at home to the worst team in the League, get humiliated at City, and surrender in a pitiful manner to Brighton at home today. It’s failure, and we bottled it.

“Very happy to see the massive improvement we’ve made this season, but also very unhappy with the way we choked the League when it was ours for the taking. Any Arsenal fan who says/thinks differently is deluded. As Ray Parlour said to me after the game: ‘The only positive is that Spurs are so sh*t.’”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morgan has now suggested on Twitter that Arsenal need to splash the cash in the summer transfer window, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice – who has been heavily linked with the Gunners – figuring prominently on his wish list. He would also like to see Moises Caicedo and Karou Mitoma lured away from Brighton, while raiding Napoli for commanding South Korean defender Kim Min-jae. Victor Osimhen could also be prised from the clutches of the newly-crowned Serie A champions, with Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic considered to be an alternative option when it comes to striker targets.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal would need to spend some serious money in order to successfully work their way through that list, with it highly unlikely that Arteta will be given the funds to make Morgan’s dream a reality – although the Gunners are expected to bolster their ranks after booking a return ticket to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.