Head injury forces Timothy Weah out of USMNT squad as Djordje Mihailovic called up as Nations League replacement

Timothy Weah has been withdrawn from the United States squad for upcoming Concacaf Nations League fixtures, with Djordje Mihailovic taking his place.

Lille forward suffered knock in domestic action

AZ called up to take his place

Hudson's squad preparing for Grenada

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah, who plies his club trade in France, suffered a head injury while turning out for Lille against Toulouse on Saturday. The 23-year-old forward was forced from the field on a stretcher, with concussion protocol forcing the USMNT to tinker with their plans. AZ Alkmaar star Mihailovic has been added to Anthony Hudson’s squad for meetings with Grenada and El Salvador, with the Florida native due to link up with his international colleagues in Orlando on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement on U.S. soccer’s official website reads: “Mihailovic has played six times for the USMNT, scoring in his international debut during the USA’s 3-0 shutout of Panama on Jan. 27, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. His most recent appearance came in the 6-0 win against El Salvador on Dec. 9, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., he was part of the squad that reached the final of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and was last summoned for the 2022 January camp.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah – the son of former AC Milan striker and Ballon d’Or winner George – has taken in 29 appearances for the USMNT to date, scoring four goals, and formed part of their plans at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? The United States will be in action against Grenada on March 25, before then playing host to El Salvador three days later.