'He has the charisma!' – Mikel Arteta reveals special demand placed on Declan Rice at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Declan Rice for stepping up his leadership qualities this season. The Spanish boss explained how he specifically demands emotional control and presence from his star midfielder during high-pressure moments.
Arteta sets high leadership bar for central midfielder
As Arsenal prepare to host Everton at the Emirates Stadium, manager Mikel Arteta has highlighted the growing influence of midfielder Declan Rice. Beyond his physical and technical contributions on the pitch, Arteta has placed a heavy emphasis on Rice developing complete emotional control.
The Gunners enter the weekend fixture looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions following a resilient 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich.
Arteta believes elite leadership is essential as Arsenal navigate demanding challenges in both the Premier League and Europe.
Manager demands charisma and presence from Rice
Speaking to the media, Arteta explained the exact qualities he demands from the England international. "I really see a step there on emotional dominance and control of Declan," Arteta stated.
"It's something that I demand him to do because I know the person, I know the charisma."
"I think it's very important to set the bar especially when things are not where we want them to be and we are still chasing to do that and generate that belief and conviction in the team," the manager added.
Midfield goalscoring output and tactical aggression
Arteta also emphasized the collective responsibility placed on his midfield department to impact matches in the final third. Alongside Martin Odegaard and Bruno Guimaraes, Rice is encouraged to drive forward into penalty areas.
"That’s what we need in relation to the position they play on the day, that they have that license and especially the aggression to penetrate and to damage the opposition," Arteta noted.
This tactical flexibility allows Arsenal to break down stubborn defensive blocks like the one expected from David Moyes' Everton side.
Gunners eye momentum ahead of hectic schedule
With Rice anchoring the team's mentality on the pitch, Arsenal aim to secure another vital three points in North London.
The Gunners face a grueling schedule of three matches in six days, testing the psychological and physical endurance of Arteta's squad.
Arsenal kick off against Everton at 14:00 GMT on Saturday afternoon as they continue their pursuit of domestic glory.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.