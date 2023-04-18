‘Harry Kane too old & too expensive for Bayern Munich’ – Lothar Matthaus doubts €100m transfer raid for Spurs striker

Harry Kane is “too old and too expensive” for Bayern Munich, says Lothar Matthaus, with a €100m (£88m/$110m) transfer considered to be unlikely.

England captain generating exit talk

Approaching final year of contract

Has also been linked with Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga title holders have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Kane as they seek to bring in a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski – who departed for Barcelona in 2022. England captain Kane would tick that box at the Allianz Arena, but he is now 29 years of age and would come with a nine-figure price tag if any deal is done in the next window.

WHAT THEY SAID: With that in mind, Bayern legend Matthaus has told Sky Germany: “I'm excited to see if a new striker comes along. Everyone is talking about Victor Osimhen for his sensational performance at Napoli. You never know if he can do that in Munich, but I think he would be a good fit. Randal Kolo Muani may need a little more room and space than a Bayern striker usually has, but he's also good in the box and could work in Munich. Harry Kane would be too old and too expensive for me. The price-performance ratio could speak for Niclas Fullkrug. He would probably be available for €20-25 million and score 25 goals in Munich. He's already scored 20 times at Werder.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has enjoyed a record-breaking campaign in 2022-23, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for Spurs and England, and he is approaching the final year of his contract in north London.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are also said to be keen on Kane, while boasting deeper pockets than most in the transfer market, and that may contribute towards Bayern turning their attention elsewhere in pursuit of another prolific No.9.